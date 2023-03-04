Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 5,871 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 51,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,288,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,081,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 330,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.