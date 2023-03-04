Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 2,172 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of CE stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

