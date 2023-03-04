Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 12,618 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in HP by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

