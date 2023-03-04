Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Tops $1,736.62 on Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,736.62 or 0.07795387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

