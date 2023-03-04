Lido Advisors LLC Sells 50,570 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,570 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 2.74% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $130,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $106.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $127.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

