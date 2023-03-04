Lido Advisors LLC Sells 28,270 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $57,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000.

FDIS stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

