Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,894,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,773 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,441,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $48.13 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

