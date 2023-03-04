Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Read More

