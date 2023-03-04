LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Stock Up 0.5 %
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
