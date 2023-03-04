LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LHC Group Company Profile

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. 1,283,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.