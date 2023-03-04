Lexington Partners L.P. Invests $4.01 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Doximity accounts for about 2.2% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lexington Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of DOCS opened at $34.44 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

