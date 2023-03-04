Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

