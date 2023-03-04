LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Insider Activity

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in LendingTree by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.