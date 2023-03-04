Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 501,037 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 501,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 3.3% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

