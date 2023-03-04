Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 551 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $443.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.49, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

