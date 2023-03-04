Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.83.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

