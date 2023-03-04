Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.20.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

