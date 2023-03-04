Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 39.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $191.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

