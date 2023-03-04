Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Nwam LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Zscaler by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.