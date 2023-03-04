Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

