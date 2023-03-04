Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.