Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

