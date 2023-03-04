Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 893.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

