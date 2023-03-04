Lavaca Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

