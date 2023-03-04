Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 89,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.