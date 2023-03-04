Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 880,117 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $104,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.