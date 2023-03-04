Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,755,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,000. Altice USA makes up approximately 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.05% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $83,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. New Street Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $4.08 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

