Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 13,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $516,232.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,341 shares of company stock worth $3,494,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.