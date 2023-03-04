Laurion Capital Management LP Has $4.20 Million Stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.46% of Biomea Fusion worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 25.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

BMEA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

BMEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.