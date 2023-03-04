Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $23.73 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $112,688.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,594.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,747 shares of company stock worth $10,843,143. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

