Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 21,703 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,720,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $30.78 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

