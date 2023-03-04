Lansing Street Advisors Invests $84,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 640,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

