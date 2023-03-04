Lansing Street Advisors Invests $187,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 35.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,352.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VFVA opened at $106.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $669.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

