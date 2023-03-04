Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QMOM opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.