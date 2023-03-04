Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,038 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 199,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

