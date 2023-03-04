Lansing Street Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.