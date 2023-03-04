Lansing Street Advisors Cuts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 0.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in MasTec were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MTZ opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
