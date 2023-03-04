Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 312,780 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,780 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 6.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE AMH opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.