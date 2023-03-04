Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 605,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of PK opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.