Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,026,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $351,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $52.17.

