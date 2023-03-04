Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,954 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

