Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $239.12 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.