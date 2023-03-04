Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $360.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.91.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

