Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SCHG opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.