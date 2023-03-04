Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $108.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.