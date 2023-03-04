Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,790 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 4.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $212.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.