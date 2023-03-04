Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $393,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 0.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 129.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.2% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

