Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $3.95 Million Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,900 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis accounts for 2.8% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.93% of Stereotaxis worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 92.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 552,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 265,112 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 428,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 11.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.44 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

