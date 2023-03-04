Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Kuke Music Stock Up 13.5 %

NYSE KUKE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.