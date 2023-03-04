Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

