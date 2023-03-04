Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,844 shares of company stock worth $9,034,599 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 276,251 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,700,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.